Douglas F. Klarman 1934—2020
Douglas F. Klarman, 86, of Machesney Park, IL died after a long illness on Friday, September 25, 2020. Douglas was born on July 19,1934, in Grant County, WI. He married Georgia (Barr) Klarman on June 1,1956. They celebrated 64 beautiful years together.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn (Ronald) Clark; his son, Jeffrey (Pamela) Klarman; grandchildren, Christopher Klarman, Brittni (Nicholas) Malady, Emily Klarman, Katie Clark; and proud great-grandfather to Ireland Malady. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Retha Klarman and sister, Marjorie (Cletus) Kirschbaum. The visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd, Loves Park, IL, with the funeral to follow with Pastor K.D. Bodwell officiating. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com