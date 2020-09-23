Douglas Gardner Yeager 1929—2020
Douglas G. Yeager (91) of Rockford passed away at home on Monday September 21. Born July 24, 1929 to Wilbur H and Leura Gardner Yeager in Rockford. Graduated from West High School in 1947 where he played in high school, industrial league, and church league sports. Doug met Ruth J. Knodle at Grace Methodist Church, were married on October 21, 1950, and spent a wonderful and happy 70 years together.
He served in the Korean War and taught for the military in Japan.
As a member of Grace Methodist Church and later Christ United Methodist Church, Doug was active in church baseball, the men's club, and was involved with his wife in numerous youth activities which included starting a young adults group. Doug continued his life-long love of sports becoming an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Doug retired in 1994 and with Ruth wintered with family and friends at their residence in Florida for many years.
Doug is loved and survived by his wife Ruth; sons Robert M. Yeager (Sarah) of Rockford, and Gregory A. Yeager (Cathy) of Westminster, Colorado. Grandchildren: Mike, Dan, Kris, Abbelyn, Doug, and Kelly (Zach) Lunn, also survived by numerous nieces' nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Doug had a special love for his niece Dr. Laura Jernigan.
Predeceased by his parents, four brothers: Paul, Herschel, Wilbur, and David, Sisters Charity Yeager, and Virginia Keating.
Funeral services Saturday September 26 at 10:30 A.M. at Julian Poorman Welte Funeral Home, 304 5th St, Rockford Illinois, with visitation from 9:30 until time of service with the Reverend Jane Eesley officiating. Masks are required to enter the building and please maintain social distancing.
Memorials in Doug's name to Christ United Methodist Church, or OSF Hospice.
