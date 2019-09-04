|
|
Douglas M. Boettcher 1919—2029
Douglas M. Boettcher, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Doug was born on April 24, 1929, in Manitowoc, WI. He married Joan Weeks on September 2, 1950 in Rockford, IL. A veteran, Doug proudly served in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. He was employed by House of Lindberg Furniture for many years and was a member of Broadway Covenant Church. Doug was proud of his German heritage and was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
Survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan; his children Linda (James) Schou, Mary (Robert) Haney, David (Gina) Boettcher, Robert (Brenda) Boettcher and John (Julie) Boettcher; his grandchildren, Jenny (Nels) Chelstrom, Brian (Melinda) Schou, Janice Steele, Daniel, Robert, Joe (Katie) Haney, Laurie, Natalie, Emily, Joe, and Andy (Julie) Boettcher; his great grandchildren, Brandon and Emma Schou, Nicole and Savanna Steele, William Haney and great grand-child number six due in October; great-great grandson, Spencer Zulke; his sisters, Joyce Jackson and Pearl Gorman, and his brother Bob Magnuson; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by grandson, Steven Boettcher, parents, grandparents, 3 sisters and 1 brother. The family would like to thank the staff of Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, Heartland Hospice, and the doctors and staff at UW Hospital Madison for the wonderful care they provided to Doug.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the chapel at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Rd. with Reverend David Petty and Reverend Michael Mirakian officiating. Private burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Saturday in the chapel. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019