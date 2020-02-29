|
Douglas Schnor 1970—2020
Douglas John Schnor
Aug 31, 1970 - Feb 23, 2020
Construction contractor with his Dad since the age of three; Union 493 IronWorker since 1996; Farmed with his wife and sons for many years; Boone County Fire District #2 Firefighter Engineer from 2009-2012 and long-time volunteer; December 2019 graduate of Rock Valley College with an Associates of Arts degree (Highest Honors) and an interest in Anthropology. Never happier than when he had a job to do, especially jobs during which he could also spend time with his family.
Doug was the strong but silent type. Strong in body and strong in principles. Always striving to make the world a better place in both big and small ways. Useful, functional buildings with attention to the small details that make them last, work better, or look interesting. Keeping his thoughts and feelings to himself. Sometimes a good thing, as he did not tolerate fools or hypocrites easily. But hiding his amazing capacity to love and his beautiful dreams and aspirations for himself, for his family, and for his community.
Cruelly felled in the prime of his life, he remained strong through much suffering with silent hope for a good outcome. Forever in the hearts of his loving family; Kris, Jack, Calvin, Raichel, Georgia, Annette (Walt), Jennifer (Rick), Becky, Courtney (Angel), Jacob (Frankie), Adam, Luke, and Blake - as well as all the friends, co-workers, neighbors, and strangers that he touched in so many ways. Be at peace - we will meet again...
Visitation from 11 - 12:45 pm, Saturday, Mar. 7 at the Belvidere First United Methodist Church, which Doug helped build at 610 Bonus Ave, Belvidere, IL 61008. Memorial service, same place at 1:00 pm with Pastor Pam Rosmiller (Grace United Methodist Church) and Belvidere FUMC ASP alumni who travelled with him on mission trips. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to YouthBuild Rockford. To share a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020