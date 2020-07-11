1/1
Duane A. Shirley
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane A. Shirley 1961—2020
Duane A. Shirley, 59, of Somerset formerly of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Somerset, KY. Born June 11, 1961 in Oak Park, IL to Allen and Jessie (Rogers) Shirley. Duane retired from Mondelez International, previously known as Warner Lambert in May 2019 after 39 years. Married Barbara Hoog on May 2, 2015 in Rockton, IL. Duane found enjoyment in fishing, going to car shows and was an avid sports fan. Above all his greatest love was his family. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughters, Heather Shirley and Crystal Shirley; parents, Allen (Nancy) Shirley and Jessie Hilton; step-children, Randy and Heather; grandchildren, Kaelynn, Aubrey, Rosie, Avery and Toby; siblings, Rob, Rick and Jamie; step siblings, Greg, Joe and Rachel; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents. Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, July 15 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Private Family Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved