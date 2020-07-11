Duane A. Shirley 1961—2020
Duane A. Shirley, 59, of Somerset formerly of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Somerset, KY. Born June 11, 1961 in Oak Park, IL to Allen and Jessie (Rogers) Shirley. Duane retired from Mondelez International, previously known as Warner Lambert in May 2019 after 39 years. Married Barbara Hoog on May 2, 2015 in Rockton, IL. Duane found enjoyment in fishing, going to car shows and was an avid sports fan. Above all his greatest love was his family. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughters, Heather Shirley and Crystal Shirley; parents, Allen (Nancy) Shirley and Jessie Hilton; step-children, Randy and Heather; grandchildren, Kaelynn, Aubrey, Rosie, Avery and Toby; siblings, Rob, Rick and Jamie; step siblings, Greg, Joe and Rachel; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents. Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, July 15 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Private Family Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com