Duane "Dewey" Eugene Snodgrass 1937—2019
Duane "Dewey" Eugene Snodgrass, 82, of Byron, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Serenity Hospice and Home near Oregon. He was born January 21, 1937 in Freeport the son of Ralph and Anna (Zellers) Snodgrass. He graduated from Leaf River High School in 1954. Dewey married Valdene Grace Oltmanns on June 21, 1962. He was a crane and heavy equipment operator for Belvidere Construction and a lifetime member of the Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers. He also was a member of the Ebenezer Reformed Church near Oregon and the Moose Lodge 1551 in Mt. Morris. Dewey enjoyed bowling, traveling the United States, restoring and showing antique cars.
Dewey is survived by his wife of 57 years, Valdene Snodgrass of Byron, brother, Dale (Sharon) Riley of Seville, OH, several nephews and nieces.
Dewey is predeceased by his sister, Judy Boysen.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Reformed Church, 2997 N. German Church Rd., Oregon with Pastor Josiah Youngquist officiating. Interment at Ebenezer Cemetery near Oregon. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019