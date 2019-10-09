|
Duane Leland Judd 1928—2019
Duane Leland Judd, 91, of Rockford, passed away October 7, 2019. He was born January 14, 1928 in Durand to Donald and Clarice (Deal) Judd. He married Lois Zwiefel on March 9, 1946 in Rockford and together, they shared 68 years of marriage.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and retired from National Lock after 39 years of employment in 1989.
Duane loved to go fishing, playing pool at the Y.M.C.A., playing cards, breakfast with the guys from the neighborhood and his garden.
He will be loved and missed by his daughter, Deborah (John) Dorn; son, Michael (Denise) Judd; grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Irving, Kristin (Greg) Lewis, Andrew (Anne) Dorn and Matt Judd; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Adeline, Reese, Hudson, Emma and Hunter.
Preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Lois; brothers, Lawrence and Frank Judd; sister, Mildred Keller; granddaughter, Desiree Judd.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Peggy Li and Doris Huene.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Mercy Health Hospice or to the family. Condolences may be submitted at ww.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019