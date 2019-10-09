|
|
Duane Nolley 1927—2019
Duane Nolley, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2019. Duane was born March 25th, 1927 in Indiana and grew up in Cherry Valley, Illinois. Duane was part of the greatest generation, dutifully joining the U.S. Navy at age 17. Shortly after being honorably discharged at the end of World War II, Duane took a sales position at Strandquist Motor Company in Rockford, Illinois quickly rising to become Manager of the used car department, a position which he enjoyed and held for nearly 50 years before retiring. Duane was a Freemason and Shriner and he enjoyed photography and many genres of music. Duane was known to have played several instruments including guitar, violin, harmonica, organ and his beloved spoons. Duane was married to the love of his life Mary for 63 wonderful years and is survived by his four children Colleen, Cynthia, Debra (Jack), Bradley (Elizabeth), sister Cheryl, sister in law Sandy and lifelong friend Karl Kint. Duane is also survived by 7 beautiful grandchildren, two wonderful great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Duane is predeceased by his wife Mary, father Cecil, mother Merle, Brothers Herbert (Elsie), Glen and Gerald, Father in law Edgar, Mother in law Mary and son in law Dennis. Service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 North Alpine Road Machesney Park, Il on Saturday October 12th with visitation beginning at 9:00 am and funeral following at 10:00 am.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019