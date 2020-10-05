1/1
Duane R. Goettsch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane R. Goettsch
1932—2020
Duane R. Goettsch, of Winnebago, died peacefully at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, on October 3, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1932 in Hawarden, IA the son of Raymond and Sophie (Bultman) Goettsch. After graduating from Hawarden High School he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict from April 3, 1951 to April 2, 1954. On June 11, 1953 Duane married the love of his life, Muriel A. Bergdale. Together they raised a family in Winnebago.
Duane spent most of his working career at Sears Roebuck in Rockford. He was an active member of Forest City Baptist Church in Rockford as well. Duane's life was characterized by hard work. Whether it was his job, his yard, helping a neighbor, or perfecting his tennis game, he was determined to always do the best he could. After retiring, he and Muriel enjoyed traveling together.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Muriel Goettsch; his three daughters and their spouses: Lorelei and Barry Ruhonis, Jill and Wes Umemura, and Kaija and Al Jackson. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Hannah, Cole and Nathan, as well as daughter #4 Sheila Spielman.
A private service will be held. Cremation rites accorded. If you wish to honor Duane's memory, family would ask that donations be sent to Serenity Hospice and Home, 1658 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, IL 61061. We are grateful for their tender care of Duane in his last days.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved