Duane R. Goettsch
1932—2020
Duane R. Goettsch, of Winnebago, died peacefully at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, on October 3, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1932 in Hawarden, IA the son of Raymond and Sophie (Bultman) Goettsch. After graduating from Hawarden High School he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict from April 3, 1951 to April 2, 1954. On June 11, 1953 Duane married the love of his life, Muriel A. Bergdale. Together they raised a family in Winnebago.
Duane spent most of his working career at Sears Roebuck in Rockford. He was an active member of Forest City Baptist Church in Rockford as well. Duane's life was characterized by hard work. Whether it was his job, his yard, helping a neighbor, or perfecting his tennis game, he was determined to always do the best he could. After retiring, he and Muriel enjoyed traveling together.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Muriel Goettsch; his three daughters and their spouses: Lorelei and Barry Ruhonis, Jill and Wes Umemura, and Kaija and Al Jackson. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Hannah, Cole and Nathan, as well as daughter #4 Sheila Spielman.
A private service will be held. Cremation rites accorded. If you wish to honor Duane's memory, family would ask that donations be sent to Serenity Hospice and Home, 1658 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, IL 61061. We are grateful for their tender care of Duane in his last days.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
