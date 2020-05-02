|
|
Duane R. Vincer 1941—2020
Duane R. Vincer, 78, of Rockford passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Survivors include wife, Mary Vincer; children, Neil (Kari) Vincer, Wendi (Jeff) Arnold; grandchildren, Brock Vincer, Brianna Vincer, Bailey Vincer, Kayla (Nicholas) Chiodini, Lauren Arnold, Nicholas Arnold; brother, Ronald (Shirley) Vincer; and sister, Betty Brown. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to be used in Duane's name at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 2 to May 4, 2020