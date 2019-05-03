|
Duane Slocum 1933—2019
Duane Slocum, 86, of Rockford passed away on May 2, 2019. Born on April 28, 1933 in Ryder, ND, son of William and Evelyn (Brue) Slocum. United in marriage to Bobbie Krieling on August 7, 1987. Duane served in the United States Navy in the Korean War. He was employed by JL Clark in the maintenance department for 38 years. Lifetime member of the American Legion Post #332 in Rockton and former Commander; and the LLL Society in Rockford. Survived by his children, Penny (Dion) Conn of Waukesha, WI, Rick Slocum of Rockford, Randy Slocum of Mukwonago, WI; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; twin brother, Donald (Barbara) Slocum of Clearwater, FL; sister, Crystal Nelson of Beloit, WI. Preceded in death by his parents, sister, Delores Cox, two grandchildren, and wife, Bobbie. Per Duane's wishes, no services will be held. Private interment in Burritt Cemetery. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019