|
|
Dustin "Dusty" Lee Zwiger 1993—2019
Dustin "Dusty" Lee Zwiger, 25, of Rockford unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born October 18, 1993 in Plano, TX, the son of Terry and Susan (Fann) Zwiger. Dusty was a loving son who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He loved the Lord and making others around him happy.
Survivors include parents, Terry and Susan Zwiger; siblings, Brittney Zwiger, Scotty Fann, Amanda (Brandon) Miller, Jeremy (Holly) Zwiger; grandparents, Donna Kolenda, Jeanie and Bruce Sumpter, Mary Jo Zwiger; and several other family members he loved dearly. Predeceased by grandfathers, Richard Fann and William Zwiger.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Life Church-Rockford Branch, 4312-20th St., Rockford with Pastor Norma Borrero officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Reception to immediately follow. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019