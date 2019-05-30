Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Zwiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin Lee "Dusty" Zwiger


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dustin Lee "Dusty" Zwiger Obituary
Dustin "Dusty" Lee Zwiger 1993—2019
Dustin "Dusty" Lee Zwiger, 25, of Rockford unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born October 18, 1993 in Plano, TX, the son of Terry and Susan (Fann) Zwiger. Dusty was a loving son who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He loved the Lord and making others around him happy.
Survivors include parents, Terry and Susan Zwiger; siblings, Brittney Zwiger, Scotty Fann, Amanda (Brandon) Miller, Jeremy (Holly) Zwiger; grandparents, Donna Kolenda, Jeanie and Bruce Sumpter, Mary Jo Zwiger; and several other family members he loved dearly. Predeceased by grandfathers, Richard Fann and William Zwiger.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Life Church-Rockford Branch, 4312-20th St., Rockford with Pastor Norma Borrero officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Reception to immediately follow. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now