Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
DuWayne E. Swanson


1926 - 2020
DuWayne E. Swanson Obituary
DuWayne E. Swanson 1926—2020
DuWayne E. Swanson, 93, of Rockford passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Born June 23, 1926, in Clear Lake, Iowa, the son of Edwin and Edith (Maley) Swanson. Married Phyllis Warner on February 1, 1947, in Austin, Minn. Survivors include his daughters, Ms. SaVonne Bishop of Fredericksburg, VA, and Mrs. Ronis Greene of Branson, MO; sons, Mr. Roger (Mary Jane) Swanson of Miami, FL, and Dr. Maurice (Peggy) Swanson of Middletown, OH; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 2 sisters. Predeceased by his wife; son, Norman; grandsons, Christopher and John; son-in-law, Richard Greene; parents; 2 brothers; 1 sister.
Private services will be held with burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
