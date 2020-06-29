Dwayne Morell 1943—2020

Dwayne Morell 76, passed away on June 18th after a prolonged illness at OSF St. Anthony's, in Rockford Illinois. Dwayne was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on July 18, 1943, to Dennis & Marion (Lewis) Morell. Dwayne grew up in Sandusky, Michigan where he attended High School there. He spent most of his adult life as a School Bus Driver in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Dwayne was loved by all of his students. Dwayne is survived by two siblings, Bonnie Bright of Deckerville, Michigan and Clyde Morell of Colonial Beach, Virginia and one son Dwayne (Dawn) Westley of Algonac, Michigan and one daughter, Julie Kimmel of East China, Michigan, he had 5 Grandchildren and an assortment of nieces and nephews across the Country. Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents. Dwayne was a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Cremation has already taken place.



