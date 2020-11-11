1/1
Dwight Robert "Bob" Dickson
1952 - 2020
Dwight "Bob" Robert Dickson 1952—2020
Dwight "Bob" Robert Dickson, 67, of Rockton died on November 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born December 3, 1952 in Iron River, MI; son of Lester and Eva (Martin) Dickson. Bob was a talented businessman, founding Surface Improvement, Alloy Plating, Northern Star Metal Plating, Burmac Metal Finishing; and most recently, founded DBS Blacktop with his son, Michael. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors at home, and in Michigan. He had a caring and giving heart and was always reaching out to help those in need. He was truly the best dad ever. He loved his sons with all of his heart. Survived by sons, Michael and Mark (Amy) Dickson; grandsons, Elliott and Casper Dickson; sister, Myrna Fisher; brother Vincent "Tom" Dickson; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Kellie Walsh; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and an extended circle of family and friends near and far. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dwayne Dickson, nephew, Dirk Fisher and brother-in-law, Myron Fisher. Bob's sons are grateful to Kellie for the loving care she provided. Walk through visitation Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford. Graveside service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Martin & Dickson Family Cemetery in Tipler, WI. Messages of condolence can be shared at www.graceFH.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
