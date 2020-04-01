Home

Dyanne Sockwell Dismuke

Dyanne Sockwell Dismuke Obituary
Dyanne Sockwell Dismuke 1952—2020
Dyanne Sockwell Dismuke 67, passed away March 27, 2020, in her home. Dyanne was born on July 20, 1952 to Herdis and Esther ( Purifoy) Sockwell. Dyanne is lovingly survived by her son Tyree (Quinn) Dismuke and two grandsons. Siblings; two sisters, Edna (Willie) Turner, and Gwyndalyn (Molener) Dunklin. Three brothers, Herdis Jr (Gloria), Craig (Glenda), and Reginald Sockwell. She is further survived by other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents. A celebration of her life at a future date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
