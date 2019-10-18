|
Dylan "D" R. Heaslip 1997—2019
Dylan "D" Richard Heaslip, Our Beloved and Precious young man, 22, of Rockford, IL passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He leaves behind his mom, Whitney Heaslip; dad, Dan (Valerie) Heaslip and brother, Cullen Heaslip; grandmothers, Patricia Holmertz and Jennifer Heaslip as well as his two best and most treasured friends, D.J. and Trevor, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dylan "D" was the recipient of the Academic Achievement Award and was CNC and NIMS certified. He was a very talented graphic artist and had taught himself guitar and discovered his natural ability to make and play music. Dylan "D" will forever be with us and his sweet smile and gentle spirit are already missed.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019