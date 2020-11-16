1/1
E. Janell Cabello
E. Janell Cabello 1946—2020
E. Janell Cabello, 74 of Machesney Park, IL passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born October 11, 1946 in Rockford, IL to Curtis and Faye Higar. On February 28, 1975 she was United in Marriage to Jesus Cabello in Rockford, IL. Janell worked at Logli's for over 20 years before retiring. Janell enjoyed completing Sudoku puzzles, collecting anything to do with owls, cooking, and watching the price is right but there was nothing she loved more than spending time with her family. Janell is survived by her children, Marc Johnson, Christy Cabello, Jess Cabello, and Cassie Cabello; 5 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Cabello; parents, Curtis and Faye Higar; siblings, Duane Higar, Larry Higar, and Sandy Fausett. A Private Family Service and Interment will take place at Sunset Funeral Home.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
