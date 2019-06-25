|
Earl George Mackey 1928—2019
Earl George Mackey, 90, of Belvidere, IL passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. He was born November 3, 1928 in Chicago, IL. The son of the late Earl H. and Bertha (Kaiser) Mackey. He married the love of his life, Frances L. Jacobsen on September 3, 1955 in Belvidere, IL. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. Earl is loved and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Frances Mackey; son, Steven (Sue) Mackey; daughters, Patricia Mackey, Susan (Alan) Bontjes; grandchildren, Michael Mackey, Kelsey Mackey, Jack Bontjes; great grandson, Zander Mackey. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Mackey; sisters, Florence Krause, Helen Binka, Anna Massoth, and June Regan. There will be a visitation Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. There will be a second visitation from 9:00 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. Friday, June 28, 2019 also at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Belvidere, IL. Interment in Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.belviderefh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019