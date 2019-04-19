|
|
Earl K. Ladewig October 18,1936—April 15, 2019
Earl K. Ladewig, 82 of Rockford passed away on Monday April 15, 2019. He was born in Elgin, Illinois to the late Erich and Ruth (Jacobs) Ladewig on October 18, 1936. He graduated from the Elgin High School in 1954. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He married the love of his life Phoebe Ann Countryman on September 27, 1958. He was a tool and die maker and later became a manufacturing engineer. The family moved to Belvidere, Illinois in 1967.
Earl loved to fish and was an avid reader. He was the trivia genius and the story teller of the family. He was a die-hard Minnesota Viking fan. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially his little rescue dog, Toby. He belonged to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere, Illinois and Coon Creek Casters. Survivors include his loving wife, Phoebe. Children; Michael (Karen Jo) Ladewig, Susan (Walter) Marshall and Karen (Tim) Middleton. Grandchildren; Diana (Ken) Keaster, Rachel (Jake) Keene, Amanda Meyer, Emily and Natalie Ladewig, Katie and Kyle Middleton and four great grandchildren. His sister June (Bill) Gilmore. Brother and sister-in-law John and Cheryl Countryman and numerous nieces and nephews A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 1045 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, Illinois. Visitation precedes the service from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. The Memorial Service will begin at 12:00 noon on Monday April 22, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019