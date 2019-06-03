|
|
Earl Richard "Dick" Houk 1938—2019
Earl Richard "Dick" Houk, 81, of Belvidere, Illinois passed away on Thursday, May 30th 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois with his wife Nancy by his side. They wed on Friday April 13th 1956, the luckiest day of his life. Richard was the son of the late George and Harriett (Mosteller) Houk. He was born on Monday March 28, 1938 in Belvidere Illinois. He was the youngest of 3 children and a favorite of his grandfather Frank Houk. Always a hardworking man, even at a young age, his adult career lead him to crane operating, truck driving and working in agriculture. He was also very proud of being a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. He was an active member for over 55 years. In 1984, Richard suffered a massive stroke. The doctors prognosed he would never recover. He proved them wrong and lived another 35 good years. He drove the car they said he never would, and he ran the crane they never signed off on. Richard enjoyed gardening, farming, bird watching and having a drink and laugh with coworkers and friends. He had a lasting impression with several of the men he worked with throughout the years. He also enjoyed spending time with his pet parrot Arthur. He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Harriett; sisters, Betty Baxter, Mary Macintyre. Richard was loved and will be deeply missed by everyone. He is survived by his wife Nancy and his eight kids. Joanne (Matt) Henning, Rick (Therese) Houk, Julie (Kevin) Sampson, Jane (Tom Geordt) Eurek, Cheryl (Tim) Murphy, Carol Parsons, Karen (Bo) Ficula, Russell (Holly) Houk. Richard also had 18 grandkids. Doug (Eylse) Allen, Greg (Katherine) Allen, Bryan (Kayla) Allen, Rachel Roseberry, Madeline Weickert, Hannah (Jozef) Szabo, James Sampson, John Sampson, Drew (Erin) Eurek, Joe (Stephanie) Eurek, Kyle Eurek, Emily Murphy, Jack Murphy, Racheal (Devon) Magley, Alexander Ficula, Amy Ficula, Kelsey Houk and Abby Houk. Richard was also blessed with 10 great grand children. Liam Allen, Theo Allen, Aeris Roseberry, Ozias Roseberry, Quinn Eurek, Evelyn Eurek, Ashton Eurek, Ava Eurek, Bruce Eurek, and Logan Eurek. There will be a visitation on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. There will be a second visitation on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Dan Holmes officiating. Interment in Belvidere Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019