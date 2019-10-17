|
Earlean McKinney 1934—2019
Earlean McKinney, 85, of Milwaukee, WI formerly of Rockford, IL departed this life October 11, 2019.She was born September 28, 1934 in Jackson, MS the daughter of Willie and Alberta Bell. Earlean married Andrew E. Boles, to this union seven children were born. She later married William N. McKinney and moved to Milwaukee he preceded her in death. Earlean attended schools in Jackson, MS and some college.
Earlean leaves to cherish many memories; three daughters, Shirley (Calvin) Parham, Audrey White and Anita (Lee) Fricks; son, Kevin (Dianne) Boles; 35 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; sisters Jimmie Maxwell and Bessie Mae Williams; brother Albert (Virginia) Bell; a host of other relatives and friends including god daughters Junita Williams and Vianne Evans. She was predeceased by her parents, two sons, Charles E. and Henry Dwayne Boles and daughter Dorothy J. Boles; five sisters and four brothers.
Services will be held 12:00 a.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at Rehoboth Miracle Temple C.O.G.I.C. 2804 N. 29th St. Milwaukee, WI 53210. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019