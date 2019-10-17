Home

POWERED BY

Services
The New Pitts Mortuary Llc
2031 W Capitol Dr
Milwaukee, WI 53206
(414) 447-6000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rehoboth Miracle Temple C.O.G.I.C.
2804 N. 29th St
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Rehoboth Miracle Temple C.O.G.I.C.
2804 N. 29th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earlean McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earlean McKinney


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earlean McKinney Obituary
Earlean McKinney 1934—2019
Earlean McKinney, 85, of Milwaukee, WI formerly of Rockford, IL departed this life October 11, 2019.She was born September 28, 1934 in Jackson, MS the daughter of Willie and Alberta Bell. Earlean married Andrew E. Boles, to this union seven children were born. She later married William N. McKinney and moved to Milwaukee he preceded her in death. Earlean attended schools in Jackson, MS and some college.
Earlean leaves to cherish many memories; three daughters, Shirley (Calvin) Parham, Audrey White and Anita (Lee) Fricks; son, Kevin (Dianne) Boles; 35 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; sisters Jimmie Maxwell and Bessie Mae Williams; brother Albert (Virginia) Bell; a host of other relatives and friends including god daughters Junita Williams and Vianne Evans. She was predeceased by her parents, two sons, Charles E. and Henry Dwayne Boles and daughter Dorothy J. Boles; five sisters and four brothers.
Services will be held 12:00 a.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at Rehoboth Miracle Temple C.O.G.I.C. 2804 N. 29th St. Milwaukee, WI 53210. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earlean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now