1/1
Earlynn Mullins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earlynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earlynn Mullins 1938—2020
Earlynn Mullins, 82, of Rockford passed away on October 4, 2020. Born on January 2, 1938, daughter of Earl and Shirley (Wright) Shaw. Married Dennis Mullins in 1985. Graduated from Rockford East High School in 1955, attended Augustana College, graduated from Rockford College, and received a Master's degree in education from Northern Illinois University. Employed as an elementary school teacher at Cherry Valley, Buckbee, and A.C. Thompson Schools. Also served as a New Teacher Mentor and as a Source volunteer following retirement. Member of National, Illinois, and Rockford Education Associations and Hononegah Women's Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends including her gourmet dinner group, birthday group, high school potluck group, and book club. Survived by husband Dennis Mullins, daughters Tammy (Peter) Newbery and Trisha (Joel) Hefel, step-children Wendy (William) Kessenich and Scott (Laura) Mullins, sisters Janna (Tom) Wickam and Stephanie (Leonard) Carlson, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents and grandson Bradley Jones. Contributions to Wisconsin Parkinson Association, (www.wiparkinson.org), are requested in lieu of flowers. A private family memorial service will be held. Share on-line condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved