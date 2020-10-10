Earlynn Mullins 1938—2020
Earlynn Mullins, 82, of Rockford passed away on October 4, 2020. Born on January 2, 1938, daughter of Earl and Shirley (Wright) Shaw. Married Dennis Mullins in 1985. Graduated from Rockford East High School in 1955, attended Augustana College, graduated from Rockford College, and received a Master's degree in education from Northern Illinois University. Employed as an elementary school teacher at Cherry Valley, Buckbee, and A.C. Thompson Schools. Also served as a New Teacher Mentor and as a Source volunteer following retirement. Member of National, Illinois, and Rockford Education Associations and Hononegah Women's Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends including her gourmet dinner group, birthday group, high school potluck group, and book club. Survived by husband Dennis Mullins, daughters Tammy (Peter) Newbery and Trisha (Joel) Hefel, step-children Wendy (William) Kessenich and Scott (Laura) Mullins, sisters Janna (Tom) Wickam and Stephanie (Leonard) Carlson, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents and grandson Bradley Jones. Contributions to Wisconsin Parkinson Association, (www.wiparkinson.org
), are requested in lieu of flowers. A private family memorial service will be held. Share on-line condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.