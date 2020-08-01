Earlynne M. Desmond 1941—2020
Earlynne (Morris) Desmond, 79, of Pecatonica, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Earlynne was born January 16, 1941, in Rockford, Illinois, she was the daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Gritzmacher) Morris. Earlynne married Daniel Desmond on August 8, 1959. She lived most of her life in the Rockford area and moved to Pecatonica 15 years ago. She spent 10 of those years at the local library. Earlynne loved crafting and quilting so much that she made quilts and bereavement gowns for the NICU and area hospitals. Earlynne knitted hundreds of mittens that she donated throughout the community. She had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with her grand kids. She was an active member of Pecatonica United Methodist Church. Most of all, Earlynne loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survived by her son, John (Susanne) Desmond; her daughter, Pamela (Todd) Hess; grandchildren, Chadwick (Allison) Desmond, Ryan Desmond, Morgan "Lizzy" (John) Ptasnik, Clayton Hess and Tyler Hess; step grandchildren, Benjamin Gritzmaker and Rebecca (Nicholas) Guerra; 5 great grandchildren; 1 step great grandchild; her sisters, Sandy (Gary) Kahler, Kathy (Dave) Gustafson; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents and husband, Daniel.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N Rockton Ave. Please wear mask and practice social distancing. Funeral services and burial will be private. The family would like to thank OSF Hospice for all of their compassion and care. If you would like to share online condolences please visit www.fitzgeralfh.com
