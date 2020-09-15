1/1
Eather M. Woolbright
1937 - 2020
Eather M. Woolbright, 83, of Rockford passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence with family by his side. Eather was born on August 16, 1937 in Wynne, AR, the son of Eather and Myrtle (Cox) Woolbright. He married Patricia Dee Springer on September 2, 1961 and she preceded him in death on August 30, 2017. Eather, along with his wife Patricia were owners of Wooly's Café in Pecatonica and after that, Eather owned Wooly's Remodeling.
Eather is survived by his children: Barbara "Chris" (Jamie) Oliver, Sharon (Frank) Costello and Greg (Tina) Woolbright; granddaughters Allison and Adrienne; great-grandson Aksel; great-granddaughters Adley and Aria; his beloved dog Trixie.
Eather was preceded in death by his parents, wife and daughter Lynn Woolbright.
A service to celebrate Eather's life will be 10:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park; visitation for Eather will be from 9:00 am until 10:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Chapel of Love in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
