Echel Emily Baker 1937—2020
Echel Emily Baker, 82, of Fountain Hills, AZ, formally of Machesney Park and Rockford, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born August 23, 1937 in Lawrence County Sedgwick, AR. Daughter of Tramel and Effie (Lawson) Wynn. United in marriage to Oscar Junior Baker in August 1954 and together they shared 60 years while raising their four daughters. He predeceased her on May 20, 2015. She worked as a Silk screener at Commercial Wire for 15 years and she then went on to become a cleaner at many different Department stores. The first being the H.C.Prange's Company where she felt more like family then a cleaner. While in Rockford, she was a faithful member of the Full Gospel Evangelical Church. She was a devoted Christian and faithfully read her daily devotions from the book "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young. Her favorite verse from the bible was "Weeping endureth for a night, but joy cometh in the morning." The 2 names beside Mom she cherished the most were "MaMa" and "Aunt Echel." She was the best baker in the world. She had a knack for tasting a dessert and being able to whip it up without a recipe. Especially at Christmastime where she would have several requests for her tasty Peanut Brittle. Everyone enjoyed breakfast at MaMa's especially when she made her famous homemade breakfast gravy. Survived by her daughters, Carol (Tom) Russo, Teresa Smith, Donna (Angelo) Russo and Brenda (Thomas) Cady; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Melvie Gardner and Velma Doyle; special friend, Holly Hendrickson would come to visit with Mom and never leave without praying with her. Predeceased by her parents; four brothers and one sister. Graveside Service at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 20 in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 10 a.m. until service. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020