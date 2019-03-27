Home

Eddie Eugene Torrance Jr. was born February 3, 1951 in Water Valley, MS., to Eddie Torrance Sr. and Pearline Torrance. Eddie was currently employed and enrolled at University of Kentucky pursuing his Master's degree in rehabilitation counseling and was looking forward to doing his internship in Africa. Eddie departed this life March 13, 2019 at 8:12 pm.
Eddie leaves to cherish his memories: Debra Bedford (spouse); children, Vernetta (Michael) Bedford-Wells of Rockford IL, Chernetta Bedford and Kellisa (Mark) Bedford of Lexington Ky; one son, Daunte Vance of Madison WI., two step daughters, Shante Vance Madison, WI and Angela Hatchett of Louisville, Ky., Mother Pearline, Potter-Torrance, Mother in law, Theresa (Raymond) Green of Rockford; four sisters, Jonita Rodgers and Sylvia Barnes of Rockford, IL., Diane Torrance of Tampa, Fl., Vanessa Dewalt of Phoenix Az., sister in law, Donna Bedford of Surprise Az., two brothers, Ernie (Pam) Phillips and Alfonso Melendez Torrance both of Rockford, IL.
Services will be held 12 noon Friday at St Paul Church of God in Christ 1001 Bishop Washington Ave with visitation from 10am until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Collins and Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth Street.
