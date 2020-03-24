|
|
Edith E. Redler 1923—2020
Edith E. Redler, 96, of Rockford, passed away March 22, 2020 at River Bluff Nursing Home. Born July 10, 1923, in Rockford, the daughter of John and Palma (Paluzzi) Liberatori. Married Carl J. Redler in Atlantic City, NJ on August 6, 1942. She worked at the Skyroom Restaurant, at the Rockford Airport for 25 years. Member of St. Edwards Catholic Church then later the Cathedral of St. Peters.
Survivors include children, Carla (Paul) Harring, Louis (Candice) Redler, Renee (Ken) Dahlmeier and Marie (Dan) Harris; grandchildren, Steve (Crystal) Harring, Jason Stobart, Jennifer (Scott) Jensen, Michael (Michelle) Harris and John (Trisha) Harris; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband, grandson, David J. Harring; parents; sisters, Antonette Thomas, Rose LaMacchia, Viola Muzzarelli and Marie Licari; brothers, Harry and Albert Liberatori.
Private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of River Bluff Nursing Home and the staff of Mercy Health Hospice for all their care and support. Memorial to Rockford Rescue Mission in her name. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. – Send online condolence at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020