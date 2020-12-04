Edith L. Mitchell 1920—2020
Edith Longcor Mitchell, 100, of Byron, formerly of Mendota; died on November 28, 2020. Born on January 11, 1920 in Galesburg; daughter of Charles and Jessie (Hoots) Longcor. United in marriage to Warren Preston Mitchell on January 18, 1941. Formerly employed as a nurses aid at Heritage Health in Mendota, where she worked until the age of 75. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxillary in Mendota. Edith enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, word searches and playing bingo. Survived by her son, Allan (Linda) Mitchell; grandchildren, Carrie (Lou) Luttrell, Christopher (Peg Kruger) Head; great-grandchildren, Derek and Kirsten Luttrell, and Brittani and Adam Head; sister, Eva (Merle) Brown; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Alvin, Thomas, Charles, Sammantha, Michael, and their families; as well as an extended circle of family. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren; daughter, Elizabeth Mitchell and nephew Jeffrey. Celebration of Edith's long and full life will be held in the future, due to Covid-19.