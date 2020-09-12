1/
Edith Sernas
1915 - 2020
Edith Sernas 1915—2020
Edith Sernas, 104, Rockford, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, in her home. She was born on November 24, 1915, in Kaunas, Lithuania, the daughter of Ernest and Emma (Brenneisen) Nausner. Edith married Adam Sernas in Lithuania on December 31, 1937. He passed away, in Rockford on June 15, 1973. Edith and Adam came to the United States in 1948 and lived in Chicago until 1952, when they moved to Rockford. Edith was a long time member of Court Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and reading, especially newspapers and books. Edith loved spending time with her family. Edith was employed for several years at Illinois National Bank in Rockford. She really enjoyed her co-workers. She also enjoyed her neighbors and friends and was known by all who knew her to be a very sweet and kind lady.
Survived by her son, Paul A. Sernas; her niece, Linda Nausner; her nephew, Gerhard "Gerry" Nausner; several great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Ernst and Erwin Nausner, and 1 sister, Erna Schmidt.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1101 Auburn St., with Reverend Calvin Culpepper officiating. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Riverside Chapel
3910 N Rockton Ave
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 654-2484
