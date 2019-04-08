|
Edmund L. Borman 1925—2019
Edmund Louie Borman, 94, of Machesney Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born April 4, 1925 in Aurora, IL. Son of Edmund and Lydia (Yonkons) Borman. Veteran of the United States Navy having served during WWII on the USS Grinnell PC-1230 ship in the South Pacific. Graduate of Monroe College of Optometry in Chicago. United in marriage to Sandy Andersen on February 8, 1989. Owner of King Optical in South Beloit until his retirement. Member of Christ Lutheran Church, American Optometric Association, Rockford Amateur Radio Association, Camera Club of Beloit and Voice Sponce Club of America. Ed found enjoyment in the outdoors sitting in the sun, mowing the yard, tinkering in the garage, garage sales, Ham Radio and Sandy's home cooked meals. Ed was passionate about his community and always voted. He was a humble and caring man that lived a good life giving to those that needed help with glasses. Survived by his loving wife, Sandy; children, Carla (Mark) Bianchi, Ken (Geri) Huntington, Kris (Larry) Carpenter; grandchildren, Amber (Scott) McKenna, Emily Bianchi, Colin Bianchi, Brad Carpenter, Jenna Carpenter; great-grandsons, Cooper and Carter Bianchi; cousins, Louise (Hank) Elsen and Ruth (John) Warner. Predeceased by his parents. Special thanks to the Staff at Presence St Anne Center and OSF Hospice for their loving care. Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Christ Lutheran Church, 425 Riverside Rd, Belvidere. In lieu of flowers an act of kindness to a stranger in Ed's memory would be appreciated. To share a condolence or a memory visit us at www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019