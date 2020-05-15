Home

Edna Gunske Wiles


1923 - 2020
Edna Gunske Wiles Obituary
Edna Gunske Wiles 1923—2020
Edna Gunske Wiles went to be with her lord on May 12, 2020. She was born on August 20, 1923. Edna married Leonard Larson in 1942. She married Edward Gunske in 1954 and he predeceased her in 1998. In 1999 she married Paul Wiles and he predeceased her in 2007.She was a loving and caring mother, and grandmother that loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons; Bill (Jo) and Jim Larson, daughter; Linda (Dave) Anderson, as well as numerous grandchildren, stepchildren; Carolyn (Dave) Johnson, Pauline (Jeff) Fisher, David (Lynn) and Timothy Wiles, as well as numerous step grandchildren. Funeral Services for Edna are private to family with Burial at Willwood Cemetery with services performed by Pastor Scott Nesse from Stonebridge Church. To read complete obituary visit: www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020
