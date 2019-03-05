Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Flippo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mae Flippo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Mae Flippo Obituary
Edna Mae Flippo 1931—2019
Edna Mae Flippo, 87, of Belvidere, IL passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Doerr) French she was born on Friday, March 27, 1931 in Alton, IL. She married the love of her life, Joseph C. Flippo on Friday, October 6, 1950 in Alton, IL. Edna is loved and will be missed by her son, Jeff (Trudy) Flippo; daughters, Nancy Goetz, Jan Heath; grandchildren, Eric, Sara, Amanda, Isabel; great grandchildren, Meredith, Hanna, James, Lukas, Gavin, Lilliana; brother, Donald (Ann) French. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Joseph; sons in law, Harold Goetz, Jonathon Heath. There will be a visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Highland Garden of Memories Chapel. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Allan Buss officiating. Interment in Highland Garden of Memories. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.