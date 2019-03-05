|
|
Edna Mae Flippo 1931—2019
Edna Mae Flippo, 87, of Belvidere, IL passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Doerr) French she was born on Friday, March 27, 1931 in Alton, IL. She married the love of her life, Joseph C. Flippo on Friday, October 6, 1950 in Alton, IL. Edna is loved and will be missed by her son, Jeff (Trudy) Flippo; daughters, Nancy Goetz, Jan Heath; grandchildren, Eric, Sara, Amanda, Isabel; great grandchildren, Meredith, Hanna, James, Lukas, Gavin, Lilliana; brother, Donald (Ann) French. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Joseph; sons in law, Harold Goetz, Jonathon Heath. There will be a visitation on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at Highland Garden of Memories Chapel. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Allan Buss officiating. Interment in Highland Garden of Memories. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019