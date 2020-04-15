|
Edna Mae Scott-Watts 1950—2020
Edna Mae Scott-Watts, better known as "Boss Lady" of Rockford departed her earthly life Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Edna was born November 26, 1950 to the late Brazz Scott Sr. and Naomi (Ailes) Scott. A limited walk through visitation is scheduled for Saturday April 18, at 1pm ending promptly at 2pm. The location is at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. Please be aware that only 10 individuals will be allowed in the building at once during this time and be prepared to wait, and limit individual condolences so that others may have the same chance. To read full obituary please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020