Edward A. Foerster 1938—2020
Edward A. Foerster (Whitey), 81 of Rockford, IL died peacefully Tuesday June 2, 2020 in his home. Edward is loved and will be missed by his wife, Susanne; children, Susanne Snap, Edward Foerster, Jr., Michael Foerster, Ralph Quatrano, Sharon Martin, Sheila Foerster, David Foerster; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; brother; and granddaughter. An informal service will be held in the Martin residence on June 13, 2020. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.questcremationservices.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.