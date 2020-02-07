|
Rev. Edward A. Libby 1934—2020
Rev. Edward A. Libby, 85, of Rockford, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A visitation will be held at Creekwood Baptist Church, 7281 Olde Creek Road, Rockford on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., with a celebration of his life to follow. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020