Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Libby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Edward A. Libby


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Edward A. Libby Obituary
Rev. Edward A. Libby 1934—2020
Rev. Edward A. Libby, 85, of Rockford, died on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A visitation will be held at Creekwood Baptist Church, 7281 Olde Creek Road, Rockford on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., with a celebration of his life to follow. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -