Edward & Charlotte Olsen 1933 and 1935—2020
Ed & Char, Together Forever
Edward Lewis Olsen (87) and Charlotte Elizabeth Olsen (85), married since 1952, passed away within hours of each other on May 21 and May 22. They loved their 4 children, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild, neighbors, friends and past coworkers. Charlotte, most recently employed with Walmart, Bob's Hardware and Insurance Liquidators, will be remembered as a very kind person who loved reading books, cheering on the Chicago Cubs, gardening, sewing, and baking cookies around the holidays. Ed, retired from Peterson-Kruse, will be remembered for his sense of humor, ability to fix anything, extensive collections, and tools & gadgets in the garage. A special thank you to neighbors Dave & Mona, as well as the Hospice caregivers that took incredible care of Charlotte in her last days, and the staff of Crimson Pointe for their loving care of both Ed & Charlotte. They will both be missed by all.
They are survived by Ed's brothers Arnie and David, and Charlotte's brothers Harold and Chuck, along with several nieces and nephews, as well as their children Edward Olsen (Diane) of Olathe, KS, Lynn Cort (Scott) of Rockford, IL, Susie Olsen of Rockford, IL and Julie Putz (Russ) of San Tan Valley, AZ; grandchildren Tonya Gaitley of San Diego, CA; Carly Schutte (Matt) of Rockford, IL; Toni Thurber (Jason) of Redding, CA; Lauran Cacciatori (Travis) of Leesburg, VA; Eddie Olsen (Melissa) of Cynthiana, KY; Jessica Graham (Paul) of St. Louis, MO; Kiri Bruder (Todd) of Owasso, OK; and Kyle Castiglioni (Dori) of Rockford, IL.
Ed and Charlotte are predeceased by their parents, Charlotte's sister June and their granddaughter Kasi Putz.
At Ed and Charlotte's request there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rockford Public Library or .
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 23 to May 27, 2020