Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Edward Baylor

Edward Baylor Obituary
Edward Baylor 1956—2019
Edward I. Baylor, 62, of Rockton, passed away June 3, 2019. Born October 20, 1956 in Rockford; son of William E. and Carlotta (Johnson) Baylor.
Ed attended Harlem High School and enjoyed reading numerous books, especially non-fiction books. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his father, William E. Baylor; brother, Thomas (Maria) Baylor; sisters, Dawn (Mike) Oswald and Terese (Larry) Peterson; 9 nieces and nephews; aunt, Elizabeth Atkins; uncle, David (Sheri) Johnson; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carlotta Baylor.
A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Ed's name to Crusader Community Health Foundation, 1200 West State Street, Rockford, IL 61102. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
