Edward Blum Jr.
1936 - 2020
Edward Blum, Jr. 1936—2020
Edward "Ed" C. Blum, Jr., 84, of Loves Park passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Born February 6, 1936, in Sauk City, Wis., the son of Edward and Delores (Schroeder) Blum, Sr. Married Charlene "Char" Frosch on July 17, 1958. Survivors include his wife, Charlene; children, Corey Blum, Jeff (Tanya Rose) Blum, Wendy (Mike Moffitt) Wood, and Randy Blum; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Don) Mack; brother, Steve (Ellen) Blum. Predeceased by his brother, Eric.
Walk through visitation with face coverings and social distancing required from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to St Bridget Catholic Church or Carpenter's Place. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
