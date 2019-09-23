|
Edward Earl Adams 1941—2019
Edward "Ed" Earl Adams, 78, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2019 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. He was born on September 17, 1941, the son of Earl and Ethel Adams. Ed was a 1959 Rockford West graduate and spent many years in the printing industry, publishing the Rockford Action Want Ads and the newspaper NOW Entertainment. He was a member of the Rock Valley Anglers and an organist at Grace Lutheran Church. His love for fishing and playing the organ continued to be joys throughout his life and he shared these talents with family over the years. He owned and operated a supper club in Northern Wisconsin before moving to Las Vegas, NV and returning to Rockford in 2015.
Ed is survived by his wife, Shu-Shu Adams; siblings, Jack (Mary) Adams of Cherry Valley, Polly (Vern) Shull of Fort Atkinson, WI; four sons, Dana Gregory of West Lafayette IN, Mark (Tamara) Adams of Ankeny IA, Jonathan (Jennifer) Adams of Rockford, and Aaron (Kimberly) Adams of Rockford; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents and his son Christopher Gregory.
Celebration of life with stories and fellowship to be held 9/28 from 1 – 4 at Park Lanes, Loves Park, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019