Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Northeast Christian Church
5651 E. Riverside Blvd.
Rockford, IL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Northeast Christian Church
5651 E. Riverside Blvd.
Rockford, IL
Edward F. Wood


1938 - 2020
Edward F. Wood Obituary
Edward F. Wood 1938—2020
Edward "Ed" Frank Wood, 81, of Roscoe departed this life to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born March 7, 1938, in Rockford the son of Frank and Arla (Brinegar) Wood. Graduated from East High School. Married Barbara Bakkum on October 21, 1955, in Rockford. Ed worked 5 years at Lloyd's Battery & Electric auto repair and 40 years at Woodward Governor Company. He gave his life to Christ on July 5, 1970 and served his Lord in leadership at the former Harlem Road Christian Church, now called Northeast Christian Church on Riverside Blvd. He and Barbara were avid motorcyclists. They were members of the Christian Motorcyclist Association, American Motorcyclist Association and The FREE Club Christian Motorcycle club. Following retirement, they joined the Chief Shabbona Ramblers Chapter 221 of the Holiday Ramblers Recreational Vehicle Camping Club. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughters, Christine Lynne (Fred) Tyson, Patricea Leigh (Devin) Meyer and Gwendolyn Kay (Kurt) Holm; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Jim) Patrick. Predeceased by his parents.
Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Northeast Christian Church, 5651 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to service time. Burial in Roscoe Township Cemetery. Memorials to the church. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
