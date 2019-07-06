|
Edward G. Crocker 1952—2019
Edward G. "Crock" Crocker, Jr., 67, of South Beloit, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born April 22, 1952, son of Edward G. and Jean A. (Coss) Crocker, Sr. Married to Melody A. Davis on July 15, 1995 in Rockton. Owner of Crocker Motors in Beloit. Ed loved spending time with his family. Avid Chicago Bear and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed boating, playing euchre and karaoke. Survivors include his wife, Mel; children, Dan (Kristy) Crocker, Michelle (Bill) Paris, and Adam Crocker; 7 grandchildren, Robyn (Shaun Kehoe) Crocker, Taylor (Brandon) Simonson, Kayla Olson, Dani (Breanna Sears), Colton and Connor Crocker, Whitney Pastore; 3 great-grandchildren, Brayleigh, Mya and Marlie; 3 sisters, Linda (Steve Thompson) Semingson, Pam (Terry) Koxlien and Kathy Wiedrich; brother, Steve Wiedrich; mother-in-law, Connie Mahoney; numerous nieces and nephews; loving dog, Scooter. Special thanks to Serenity Hospice with Dr. Kalweit and Dr. Edwards of Swedish American Cancer Center. Predeceased by his parents, and special buddy, Harley.
Services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10 in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park with a visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Visitation Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in McHenry County Memorial Park. For more information, visit DelehantyFH.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 6 to July 8, 2019