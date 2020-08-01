Edward George Kadet 1930—2020
Edward George Kadet, 90, of Loves Park passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born July 31, 1930 in Passaic, NJ, the son of George and Marian (Daniels) Kadet. Married Sheila LeManquais; they shared 45 years of marriage together. Retired from Sundstrand after 17 years of service on July 19, 1991. A member of the Kepotah Sportsmans Club. Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapshooting. Most of all he enjoying spending time with his family.
Survivors include wife, Sheila Kadet of Loves Park; children, Edward Kadet of FL, Joseph (Eileen) Kadet of NY, Marie (Wanda) Mann of FL, Julianne Bing of NY, Scott Kadet of CT, Chris Kadet of CT; step children, Alan E. Spiers of South Beloit, Rachel (Lindsey) Lawson of Rockton, Heather Migliore of IA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special cat, Fred. Predeceased by parents; and brother.
Celebration of life is to be held at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com