Edward Harvey McDonald 1942—2019
Byron - Ed McDonald left this world on May 21, 2019 to be greeted at the Pearly Gates Welcoming Committee comprised in part of: The Love of His Life - Janet (Clinkenbeard) McDonald, his son Paul McDonald, his parents Verona and Gordon McDonald and his brothers, Charles, Norman, Chet and Richard McDonald. He was born in LaCresent, MN on February 13, 1942. He has been a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since June 1953. He will always be remembered for the work ethic which he honed driving truck for Consolidated Freightways for over 30 years; as a custodian at Byron School District and as a supervisor for Phelps Industries.. He instilled that same work ethic in his kids teaching them to always give 100% to any effort. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Terry) Randall, Kelly (Steve) Perry, Jeneane (Ed) Moody, Karen (Reed) Spaulding, Aaron (Leshel) McDonald, and Grant McDonald; daughter-in-law, Tanechka McDonald; 5 siblings, 15 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Byron at 11:00 AM on Saturday May 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday May 24, 2019 at Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home in Byron, IL. Burial will be in Byron Cemetery. Memorials are established in his name. To leave an online condolence visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019