Edward J. Franiak 1929—2020
Edward J. Franiak, 91, of Rockford, IL was called home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on February 15, 1929 to John and Sophie (Kubasiak) Franiak. Edward proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp. during the Korean War. He married the love of his life Kathleen Block on October 15, 1955 at St. Victor Catholic Church in Calumet City, IL. Edward retired as a mechanic for the State of Illinois. He could fix anything and enjoyed building and flying radio control airplanes. Edward also enjoyed spending time on his boat and mowing his lawn. He was a gentle man with a caring heart. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his children, Mary (Bruce) Bissell, Theresa Holzhauer, Jaclyn Franiak and Thomas (Donni) Franiak; grandchildren, Julie, Jaclyn, Kara (Shawn), Heidi, Preston, Christopher (Neligh), Rachel (Steven); great grandchildren, Ava, Julie, Evelyn, Alexander, Wesley, Spencer and Cooper. Predeceased by his parents and beloved wife, Kathleen. Private family service with inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Donations may be made in Edward's name to . Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences at fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020