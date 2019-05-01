|
|
Edward J. Hoffmann 1959—2019
Edward J. Hoffmann 59 of Rockford passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 in Swedish American Hospital. He was born December 18, 1959 in Wausau, WI, the son of Donald and Louise Hoffmann. He married Wendy Olsen on April 27, 1985 in Rockford. He worked for Weyerhaeuser Paper and then for Fab Express for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy. Three children, Parker, Zachery and Hannah. Five brothers and sisters, Mary, Roy, Lee, Donna and Betty. Mother-in-law Judy Olsen. Sister-in-law Bonny (Mark) and brother-in-law Kenny. Numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents. Sister, Sally and brother Richard. Father-in-law, Kenneth L. Olsen. The family wishes to thank Swedish American Hospital and UW Swedish American Cancer Center for their outstanding care.
Memorial Service at 11am Saturday May 4, 2019 in Cremation Society of Illinois 6825 Weaver Road Rockford, IL. Memorial visitation from 10am until service time Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019