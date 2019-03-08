|
|
Edward "Butch" Larson 1950—2019
Edward "Butch" Larson, 68, of Florence, AZ formerly of Cherry Valley, IL passed away peacefully at home with his wife on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on June 23, 1950 in Rockford, IL to Amos "Bud" and Regina "Jean" Larson. Served in the Army from 1970 – 1972. Married Jean Abramovich on May 21, 1977 in Rockford. He was a 45 year member of Electrical Workers Local 364. Retired in 2012 from Morse Electric. He enjoyed playing with his 4 grandchildren and all kinds woodworking in his workshop. His greatest passion was riding his Harley. They would take rides up to northern WI, to southern IL and all over in Iowa. It was his retirement dream to move to AZ and in March of 2017 that is exactly what they did. Butch rode his Harley all around the deserts and mountains of AZ all year long.
Survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Stacey (TJ) Semple; son, Brad (Sarah) Larson; grandchildren, Blake, Alex, Elizabeth and John; sister, Diana (Dick) Trapp; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; and granddaughter, Savannah, who was born into heaven.
Memorial visitation will held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or Hospice of the Valley, 2020 E. Woodside Ct., Gilbert, AZ 85197. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 17, 2019