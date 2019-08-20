|
|
Edward S. Foltz III 1943 —2019
Edward S. Foltz III, 75, passed away Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at the VA in Madison. Edward was born September 26, 1943 in Rockford, Illinois, to Edward and Jane Foltz. He graduated from West High School, class of 1962. He served in the Air Force and fought in Vietnam. He worked in Insurance before joining the Stephenson Sheriff department. He retired from the Sheriffs department after 23 years. He then worked worked at Citizens State Bank for 17 years. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. He loved watching golf, the Bears and Cubs. He was a proud member of the Eagles Club and Wolf Hollow Golf course. Ed has had many dear friends that he has made throughout his life. He is survived by his wife Kathy, sister Judy Laird, brother David Foltz, his nieces Elizabeth(Don) Gorham, Sherrie(Matt) Sisco, and Julie(Ty) Weisendanger, his nephews Philip(Theresa) Owen, and Andrew Owen. Step grandchildren Zoie and Kylee, Great nephews Tony, Sam, and Anthony, Great Nieces Britini, Claire, Leslie, and Elise and Stepdaughter Nikole (Kathi) Weisendanger. Predeceased by his parents, his sister Mary Owen, brother-in-law David Owen and sister-in-law Kim Foltz. Memorial services will be 12:00 p.m. Sunday August 25, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Burke Tubbs. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a story at www.burketubbs.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019