1/1
Edwin "Dave" Edwards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin "Dave" Edwards 1937—2020
Edwin "Dave" Edwards, born 7/1/1937 to Einar and Florence (Wright) Edwards in Rice Lake, WI. Passed away July 13, 2020 in Rockford. Dave retired after 38 years from Viking Chemical CO in 2002. He served for a few years at North Park Fire Department. Dave belonged to the LLL society and Eagle Aerie 392 club.
He is survived by his children; David Muszynski of Rockford, Donna (James) Barkley of Burlington WI, Denise (Michael) Graves of Beloit WI, Tina (Wayne) Tufly of Machesney Park, 12 Grandchildren as well as 24 Great grandchildren whom he loved dearly, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents; his sister; Grace Pavick, and brother; Barney Edwards.
A limited walk through visitation for Dave will be held Friday, July 17 at 1pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115 ending promptly at 2pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved