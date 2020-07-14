Edwin "Dave" Edwards 1937—2020Edwin "Dave" Edwards, born 7/1/1937 to Einar and Florence (Wright) Edwards in Rice Lake, WI. Passed away July 13, 2020 in Rockford. Dave retired after 38 years from Viking Chemical CO in 2002. He served for a few years at North Park Fire Department. Dave belonged to the LLL society and Eagle Aerie 392 club.He is survived by his children; David Muszynski of Rockford, Donna (James) Barkley of Burlington WI, Denise (Michael) Graves of Beloit WI, Tina (Wayne) Tufly of Machesney Park, 12 Grandchildren as well as 24 Great grandchildren whom he loved dearly, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.He is predeceased by his parents; his sister; Grace Pavick, and brother; Barney Edwards.A limited walk through visitation for Dave will be held Friday, July 17 at 1pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115 ending promptly at 2pm.